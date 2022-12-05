Beatrix Praeceptor is to assume the management of Greiner Packaging International GmbH as of May 1, 2023. She will be succeeding Manfred Stanek, who will be joining Greiner AG’s Executive Board as of January 1, 2023, and will hold a dual role until Praeceptor assumes her position.

Praeceptor most recently worked as Chief Procurement Officer for the Mondi Group and has both international industry expertise and management experience with a strong focus on sustainability.

“We are delighted to get Beatrix Praeceptor on board as our division manager. We feel that her personal qualities are an excellent match for our corporate values. Among other things, she convinced us with her cooperative management philosophy, her strong focus on performance and her creative drive,” said Axel Kühner, CEO of Greiner AG.

“I am grateful for the trust placed in me and excited about the new challenge starting next May. The values of Greiner have inspired me from the very beginning as they are very much in line with my understanding of leadership. My goal is to continue the international success story of this family-owned company and to position Greiner Packaging even more strongly as a global player on the world market," Praeceptor said.

Praeceptor has been Chief Procurement Officer at Mondi Group for 11 years. In this position, she and her international team are responsible not only for cost optimization of the purchasing volume, but also for the sustainable development of more than 18,000 suppliers and the implementation of supplier-specific sustainability targets. Prior to Mondi, she held leading supply chain positions at Lafarge S.A. and Philips Industries. Born in Vienna, she grew up in Canada and Italy and is fluent in German, English, Italian and French.