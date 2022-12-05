The European Carton Makers Association (ECMA) has released “Best Practice Guidelines for Pharmaceutical Secondary Packaging,” demonstrating the core focus that the European pharma folding carton sector has on patient & consumer health & safety.

These new guidelines complement existing quality management systems such as PS9000 / ISO9001 / ISO 15378 and include folding carton specifics.

Commenting on the new guidelines, Mike Turner, Managing Director of ECMA, said: “Safe packaging is essential to meet the requirements and expectations set by pharmaceutical companies, legislators, patients and consumers – these new guidelines are an information and management tool that can be adopted by converters and audited through proper implementation. It focuses on all aspects of the order handling & manufacturing process of folding carton products for the pharmaceutical sector.”

Those companies that comply with these Best Practice Guidelines are demonstrating their rigorous work practices, dedication and commitment to the pharmaceutical sector.