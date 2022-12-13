Liberty Diversified International President and CEO Greg Theis has been named as a “Person to Watch” by Twin Cities Business Magazine for 2023. Every year, the magazine releases a list featuring 100 Minnesota-based “business leaders, trailblazers, and newsmakers poised to make an impression” for the upcoming calendar year.

Theis, who became CEO of LDI in August of 2022, was recognized for his leadership of the paper and packaging company and his plans for expansion into different markets. LDI’s family-owned business model has allowed the company to strike a balance between efficient packaging and friendly service. The company also specializes in plastics and workspaces and has been in business for over 100 years.

The list was initially revealed at a Dec. 8 event, but is now available online at tcbmag.com and in the December 2022/January 2023 issue of Twin Cities Business. In a celebratory video featuring those selected to the list, Theis gave advice to young people looking to follow in his footsteps: “Change is constant. Embrace it, and you will always win.”