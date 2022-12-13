Multi-Color Corporation (MCC), one of the largest label companies in the world, is pleased to announce its purchase of LUX Global Label, a globally recognized label solutions company headquartered outside Philadelphia.

The transaction, which closed on December 9, enhances MCC’s portfolio and capabilities in the home and personal care and pharmaceuticals market segments.

“This is a truly positive and strategic step forward for both of our legacy organizations,” said Kevin Kwilinski, CEO of MCC. “Lux’s impeccable operational infrastructure, roster of global clients, and internal culture align extremely well with MCC’s values and growth strategy. Our legacy businesses are highly complementary and we are ready to hit the ground running as we integrate our new organization.”

MCC’s acquisition includes LUX’s locations in Pennsylvania and Puerto Rico, which provide state-of-the-art pressure-sensitive labels, shrink sleeves, and flexible packaging primarily for personal care and pharmaceutical products. LUX’s approximately 200 employees will join MCC’s Home and Personal Care business.

MCC is pleased to welcome the experienced LUX team and looks forward to building on existing and new growth opportunities together.

Established in 1916, MCC is a global leader in prime label solutions, with approximately $3 billion in annual revenue supporting a number of the world’s most prominent brands across end-categories including food and beverages, home and personal care, wine and spirits, and other specialties. Based in Chicago, MCC serves national and international brand owners across its global footprint with a comprehensive range of the latest label technologies in pressure sensitive, cut and stack, roll-fed, in-mold, shrink sleeve and heat transfer applications.

LUX Global Label is the packaging partner of choice for some of the world’s most respected pharmaceutical, over-the-counter and consumer packaged goods companies. An international company with a global reach, LUX Global Label has state-of-the-art production facilities in the United States and Puerto Rico. LUX Global Label is a leading manufacturer of pressure sensitive labels, booklet labels, security labels, and shrink sleeves.