The global packaging automation solution market is set to reach US$155 billion by 2033, expanding at 7.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, research and consulting firm Fact.MR says in a report, “Packaging Automation Solution Market.”

Packaging automation can be as simple as a single piece of machinery to as complex as a standard process or a full packaging line. They can range from fully automated packing lines that pack, stack, and unitize entire pallets of products to something as simple as automatically producing and packing cartons.

Fact.MR says the global packaging automation solutions market is predicted to develop at a substantial rate because of increased use of advanced packaging technologies throughout various end-user industries in order to reduce labor costs and boost productivity.

Increased worker safety concerns among manufacturers and growing technological breakthroughs such as packaging robots, autonomous robots, and digital manufacturing are expected to propel the global market. Furthermore, fierce competition among market players, increased demand for supply chain integration, growing globalization of production, the requirement for cost-efficient manufacturing, and rising labor prices are projected to accelerate the growth of the global packaging automation solution market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The global packaging automation solution market is valued at US$75 billion in 2023.

The market is anticipated to hit US$155 billion by the end of 2033.

Global demand for packaging automation solutions is projected to evolve at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2023 to 2033.

Asia Pacific held 39% share of the worldwide market in 2022.

The packaging robots segment is likely to expand at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the packaging automation solution market are pursuing marketing tactics such as investments, alliances, acquisitions, R&D activities, and technological advancements to expand and maintain their worldwide presence. Moreover, many start-ups are introducing technologically advanced products to gain market share.