The Yuengling Company, a family-owned and operated brewery, has partnered with Keep Texas Beautiful, a Texas-based nonprofit organization that works to preserve the state’s cleanliness and beauty by building vibrant and engaged communities.

Celebrating the recent availability of Yuengling products in Texas, the company has pledged to donate $1 for every Yuengling Traditional Lager case sold in the state, up to $50,000, through March 2023.

"As a family-owned and operated company from Pennsylvania, we are proud to brew Yuengling in Texas and more so, give back to Texas," said Yuengling Employee Engagement & Culture Manager Debbie Yuengling. “We are honored to work alongside Keep Texas Beautiful and give back to the state and people that embody the meaning of community."

The partnership will be commemorated with special promotional packaging on 12-pack, 12-ounce cans of Yuengling Lager, featuring an outline of Texas and a QR code that can be scanned to learn more about Keep Texas Beautiful, a Yuengling Clean-up Day, and ways to make a donation.

"We are grateful to receive the generous support of Yuengling with the launch of this campaign through the promotional case and can packaging," said Suzanne Kho, Executive Director of Keep Texas Beautiful. "These donations will enable us to continue to make Texas the best place to live, work and play."

Yuengling will be hosting exclusive sampling events at various grocery and liquor stores in Texas, where these special cases and cans will be available for purchase, and people can learn more about the company’s partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful by visiting

www.Yuengling.com/KeepTexasBeautiful.