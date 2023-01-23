Colbert Packaging Corporation, a leading manufacturer of custom paperboard folding cartons, labels, and inserts, today announced the installation of two new Eterna blanking die cutters.

The Eterna Line ECUT 1060 Elite ER is a welcome addition to Colbert’s Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Elkhart, Indiana, production facilities, adding die-cutting capacity to complement recent printing press installations.

The precision-tight registration of the Elite ER delivers precise cutting, especially critical to the stringent packaging quality requirements of the pharmaceutical and consumer packaged goods industries. As an added benefit, tooling is compatible with Bobst Group Technology, the recognized standard for packaging equipment.

“We can move jobs easily between our Bobst and Eterna equipment due to the compatibility in the tooling,” says Colbert’s Die-Cutting Manager, Louis Fadder. “Additional benefits include increased throughput and overall additional capacity with the new Eterna.”

As mutual members of the Independent Carton Group (ICG), Colbert Packaging and the Brausse Group came together several years ago and forged a partnership. Colbert became the first U.S.-based packaging supplier to implement Brausse (Eterna) equipment with blanking technology. As evidence of successful beta testing through 2015, Colbert invested in a second Brausse die cutter in 2018. Today’s announcement demonstrates Colbert’s continued commitment to this partnership and to satisfying customers’ needs by adding capacity through capital investment.

“There is great value in the trust that’s grown between Colbert Packaging and the Brausse Group over time,” said Brausse Group President, Craig MacKenzie. “We are confident that the new Eterna Elite ER will meet and exceed Colbert’s demand for high-end, finished folding cartons. As a Bobst Group Company, Eterna manufactures a quality machine able to meet the production needs of a market leader like Colbert.”

Colbert President John Lackner agrees: “The Brausse Group understands our business and our ongoing pursuit for quality and efficiency improvements. With this increased capacity and ease of operation, these investments align with our long-term strategy and further support our customers’ demand for quality products and reduced lead times.”

Colbert Packaging Corporation is a family-owned business with extensive R&D capabilities and a solid reputation for excellence. Founded in 1959, Colbert Packaging has grown its repertoire of paperboard packaging solutions into one of the most comprehensive, diverse, and inventive portfolios in the industry. Colbert’s Kenosha, Wisconsin, facility produces offset and flexographic printed folding cartons, pressure-sensitive roll labels, and package inserts. The Elkhart, Indiana, operation includes folding carton production and paper tray forming.