This year’s interpack will see the launch of new, upgraded functionalities for Kliklok’s popular endload cartoner BEC.

The machine will display an optimized drive system, a Human Machine Interface (HMI) 4.0 for simpler Digital Service connectivity, a redesigned frame, and new controls. The cartoner targets mid-sized companies that seek to automate their cartoning processes.

“The latest Kliklok BEC offers the benefits of our proven machine series combined with the latest technological advancements to meet the requirements of automated production processes,” Russell Morgan, Technical Sales Director at Kliklok in Bristol, explains. “We put special emphasis on process stability, easy line integration and maximum connectivity with Syntegon’s Digital Service Solutions.

Automating for success

From the food to personal care and the electronics industries, mid-sized businesses rely on factory automation to secure growth. This requires reasonably priced and robust technologies that optimally support their production targets. The new BEC endload cartoner provides valuable support in those regards: as an entry-level machine, its recent upgrade includes servo motors instead of mechanical drive technology – a key requirement for stable processes.

“Switching to servo technology allows us to ideally synchronize different drive components, securing repeatable product placement. The more precisely products are placed into the cartons, the less rejects and downtimes customers will face,” Morgan said.

As well as its upgraded drive technology, the BEC’s frame has been redesigned, reducing its footprint while still offering an accessable, operator friendly layout. Beckhoff controls in discrete CPU boxes allow for simple cabling without electrical cabinets, leading to a compact overall layout. The BEC’s reduced footprint particularly lends itself to operating the cartoner on limited floor space. In combination with its hygienic stainless steel execution (IP54), the BEC endload cartoner offers a robust, hygienic and highly reliable cartoning solution.

Digital service connection

As an organization continues to grow, the requirements for comprehensive reporting will increase, requiring additional connectivity and access to digital services. With its state-of-the-art HMI 4.0, the BEC supports optimal line integration while providing easy access to Syntegon’s Digital Service Solutions. A full range of connectivity options and controls enables customers to easily connect the machine not only to a company’s higher level system, but to integrate it with existing upstream and downstream equipment.

The HMI 4.0 also offers secure connectivity with Syntegon’s own Digital Service portfolio.

“Our service solutions support customers in their quest to achieve ever higher levels of OEE by giving them greater visibility of their processes,” Morgan said. “With the HMI 4.0, customers now benefit not only from enhanced connectivity, but the ability to access information on performance down to a component level.”

Comprehensive overview and assistance

The intuitive, easily structured HMI provides production data at the touch of a button: besides tracking key OEE data, machine settings and alarms, the interface guides operators through the machine’s set-up and start-up. Instructional videos assist them during the different steps. Customers who wish to upgrade the latest BEC generation even further can choose from a range of additional options. These include vibration and temperature monitoring of key technical components like bearings and motors.

“Those functionalities contribute to reducing downtime, since they allow to schedule pre-emptive maintenance work,” Morgan points out.

At interpack 2023, the BEC will be on display as part of an integrated line to demonstrate the packing of single cakes. A Syntegon Robotic Pick-and-Place (RPP) platform will group place five flow-wrapped pieces into the infeed of the BEC, which will then sideload into them the cartons at a speed of up to 135 cartons per minute.

To this effect, the machine’s patented rotary carton feeder pulls the carton blanks from a stack and fully erects them before the products are securely placed inside, ensuring optimal carton control. Once cartoned, an Elematic 1001 TL case packer will load the cartons into RSC cases using a toploading process.

Service Agreements: support at fixed costs

Just like for all Syntegon equipment, Syntegon’s redesigned Service Agreements will be available for the new BEC endload cartoner.

The Service Agreement packages ensure customers effective asset and maintenance management at fixed costs. Seven dedicated Service Agreement levels help customers from the pharmaceutical and food industries to reduce production risks, gain predictability over service costs and simplify complex processes – enabling them to focus on their core business.

With each level, customers receive support, from basic service including inspection and remote service to guaranteed production performance for their machines. The Service Agreements provide customers with ease of mind regarding their equipment’s overall lifetime costs from Level 4 upwards. Besides planned maintenance and operator training, services at this stage include all parts at fixed costs to make this promise a reality.

One essential aspect of the Service Agreements is Synexio, a new cloud-based software solution for the acquisition, evaluation and visualization of equipment and production data.

Syntegon will release three consecutive packages of Synexio, with the entry-level package “Monitor” available for the BEC in 2023. This package visualizes various KPIs to help companies achieve transparency over their production. At this year’s interpack, Synexio’s follow-up package “Uptime” will be launched, enabling customers to understand machine performance and identify improvement potentials.

Learn more about Syntegon technologies and services and meet the experts from May 4 to 10 at interpack 2023 in Duesseldorf. Visit Syntegon at booth A31 to B31 in hall 6.

PHOTO: Kliklok’s BEC endload cartoner offers advanced functionalities, including an HMI 4.0 for simpler Digital Service connectivity.