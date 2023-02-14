JLS Automation, a leading provider of custom vision-guided robotic solutions for the food packaging industry, has announced the addition of Shawn Rauchut as the company’s Vice President of Finance and Accounting.

In the newly created position, Rauchut will be responsible for the company’s financial planning, cash management, and revenue recognition process, and he will report to Craig Wolfe, JLS’s chief operating officer.

“Shawn brings a strong understanding of lean process improvement, budget planning and forecasting, complex data analysis and decision making,” said Wolfe. “His proven track record in financial oversight, leading cross-functional collaboration, employee engagement, and organizational strategy execution will help JLS continue to grow and achieve its strategic business goals.”

Prior to joining JLS, Rauchut served as Vice President of Finance at Graham Engineering Corporation, and he brings more than 30 years of financial experience in the manufacturing industry.

