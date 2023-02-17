WeighPack Systems, a leading manufacturer of packaging machines and a Paxiom brand, has announced the release of a new version its VF-1200 continuous motion vertical bagger. The updated version is more sanitary, allowing for high pressure washdown needs to be met.

Engineered for wet, cold and harsh environments where traditional vertical form, fill & seal machines may fail, the VF-1200 offers its customers a packaging machine that they can be certain has been sanitized to the highest standards, as it is constructed in stainless steel with the highest IP standards for motors, heating elements, thermocouples, electronics, touch screens and cabinets.

“We feel strongly that our industry requires more solutions for high sanitary washdown to help mitigate any risks of cross contamination or bacterial growth as a result of poor cleaning to ensure that the consumer remains safe,” said Paxiom vice president Nicholas Taraborelli.

Applicable for products like snack foods, confectionery, frozen foods, cheese, seafood, meat, and poultry, the VF 1200 can handle multiple package formats and produces a wide range of package sizes, providing flexibility for both retail and club size packaging.

The machine also features vertical sealing bars that are continuously in motion, so the film does not need to stop to receive its vertical seal. This provides an advantage over vertical, form, fill and seal machines with intermittent motion seal bars which only open and close in full sequence, resulting in lower production rates.

