Mespack, an international manufacturer of flexible packaging machinery, has announced its partnership with Famartec, an Italian supplier of packaging machines for blisters and cartons, in an effort to provide the pharmaceutical industry with a high-quality solution that will integrate primary and secondary packaging. The growing demand from pharmaceutical customers for a complete packaging solution was the impetus for this partnership.

The joint project consists of a new vertical form-fill-seal machine for the production of stick-pack sachets, which are integrated into a cartoning module that groups the sachets before inserting them in the carton. The new machine is specifically designed for the pharmaceutical industry, and it complies with a wide number regulations, such as GMP, GMP5, and the FDA’s 21 CFR Part 11.

Visitors will be able to view the project at the Interpack trade fair, one of the most respected and relevant exhibitions of the packaging industry. The event will be held from May 4-10 in Düsseldorf, Germany.

To learn more about Mespack, please visit www.mespack.com.

To learn more about Famartec, please visit www.famartecsrl.com.