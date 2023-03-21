Innovia Films, a major producer of BOPP films, is going to be present at interpack 2023 in Düsseldorf, Germany, from May 4 to 10 to showcase innovations for the label and packaging industries.

“The sustainable packaging innovations of tomorrow start with the basics – packaging materials that are compatible with the recycling systems and also offer different functionalities to protect food and beverages,” says Simon Huber, Managing Director, Innovia Films Europe. “We are ensuring that our Research and Development Team are all working to a common goal to ensure that recyclability is at the forefront of our design criteria for products we launch into the marketplace so that they can remain within the circular economy – this is what we want to show our visitors at the trade show.”

Polypropylene Films for mono-material solutions

Innovia Films will be showcasing several films for mono-material laminates. Propafilm™ CHS is a thermally stable BOPP used to replace PET in a variety of applications, including retort pouches.

If barrier laminates are required, the Strata range of BOPP EVOH coextrusions laminated to a low temperature seal Cast PP, Propacast™ KF, will ensure low OTR and excellent seal integrity while maintaining excellent clarity and gloss.

“Using a Propafilm™ Strata EVOH coextrusion together with a Propacast™ sealing web will maintain functionality and provide full recyclability as defined by the latest CEFLEX guidelines,” says Steve Langstaff, Business Development Manager.

Linerless Applications: New white matt film to be presented

“The market for trays made from PE or foam, for example, is growing globally. Given their ability to shield food from many contaminants, trays are anticipated to see a rise in demand. They serve as a barrier to avoid food waste,” explains Alasdair McEwen, Global Product Manager – Labels & Graphics at Innovia Films. “These trays have to be labelled to not only help market the product on the shelf but to provide mandatory information like nutrition facts and recycling guidance.”

The enhanced coating technology of Innovia Films means AWPMatt has a matt, paper-like surface finish, but the film gives all the benefits that a high performance BOPP label needs for these demanding applications. AWPMatt has outstanding moisture and water resistance, making it perfect for labelling products such as dairy, meat or fish, which will be part of wet or frozen supply chains.

Recycling-friendly shrink film material

Joining the line-up is the low-density polyolefin floatable shrink sleeve film, RayoFloat™ APO, suitable for shrink sleeve labels and tamper-evident applications.

“The film forms the basis to produce sustainable floatable shrink sleeves. This facilitates easy separation of labels from PET bottles and containers in the recycling process to enable bottle-to-bottle circularity. It also works with HDPE and PP containers as it is the same plastics family and can be recycled in the respective recycling streams,” says Lucija Kralj, Business Unit Director Labels EMEA.

RayoFloat™ APO is a clear, uncoated shrink film that floats, as its density is <1 g/cm³. The film is also glossy, scuff resistant and printable, with a controlled TD shrinkage up to 75%. RayoFloat™ has been endorsed by the European PET Bottle Platform EPBP, although this film is perfect for use on a variety of HDPE and PP containers, too.

Innovia Films will be in Hall 9, Stand F04.



