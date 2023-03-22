Prepress specialist Imageworx has announced a new division and the opening of a new cooperative endeavor – the Imageworx Innovation Center.

Located in Levittown, Pa. – just a short drive from both Philadelphia and Newark International airport – the new facility will host a consortium of package printing industry vendors to collectively demonstrate their latest technologies to the flexographic industry.

The centerpiece of the Imageworx Innovation Center is a newly renovated 7,000-square-foot showroom, showcasing a Lombardi Synchroline 430 UV flexo press and a Lombardi Digistar 430 UV flexo finishing press.

Manufactured in Italy, the new Lombardi presses are outfitted with components that demonstrate the highest quality embellishment techniques in the narrow web marketplace.

The Lombardi Synchroline flexo press on display features nine flexo print stations with cold foil, a turn bar, a Domino K600i inkjet industrial printer, a BST Tubescan 100% inspection unit, Kocher & Beck GapMaster adjustable anvil system, and SPGprints RSI Rotary screen print module.

The Lombardi Digistar finishing and embellishment machine at the Imageworx Innovation Center includes three flexo stations as well as a Lombardi Toro inline flatbed foil hot stamping and embossing unit. The machine also has a Lombardi Bravo high performance flat screen-printing unit, turn bar, cold foil, and a Volo high-speed. semi-rotary diecutting system.

Imageworx is carrying the complete Lombardi equipment line along with other select premium machinery designed to enhance the quality and functionality of label and shrink sleeve production.

In addition to Lombardi, Imageworx will feature the world’s finest plate mounter – the FlexoMatrix from Lehner, a Germany-based sensor manufacturer that has engineered the world’s most technologically advanced and accurate 360-degree mounter. The new Innovation Center will also showcase an advanced slitter rewinder from KOR Engineering, as well as an anilox cleaning and parts washing system from Alphasonic, and Web Techniques WT-30 rewind system.

"The partnership with Lombardi opens up a new world of opportunities for Imageworx and our customers," said Jeff Toepfer, president of Imageworx. "We are eager to showcase the Lombardi product lines and demonstrate to customers the endless possibilities our latest technical prepress advancements can provide."

Nicola Lombardi, marketing manager for Lombardi Converting Machinery, said, "I am very excited about this new adventure we are embarking on together with Imageworx. This collaboration represents a fundamental step in Lombardi Converting Machinery's journey – to not only enter the U.S. market with the best of our flexo printing technology, but to do so with an exceptional partner with whom we immediately share a strong understanding …We are ready!"

Flexo printers are invited and encouraged to visit the facility when considering the purchase of new equipment.

"We have developed valuable partnerships with over 35 industry vendors who are eager to showcase their products in our showroom," adds Toepfer. "Not only will visitors have the opportunity to preview top-of-the-line printing equipment, but we are ready to showcase all of the necessary components that go into producing top-level labels and shrink sleeves. Demonstrations will be available showcasing ideal practices for prepress, plate making, precision plate cutting, mounting, printing and set up, finishing, inspecting and more."

The Imageworx Innovation Center will be open to the public on Mondays and Tuesdays and available by appointment Wednesday to Fridays. Details are forthcoming for an Open House event that will take place in June 2023.