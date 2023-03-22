HERMA, a leading European specialist in packaging and product labeling, will be demonstrating how to dramatically speed up the provision of labeling machines and make operations even more intuitive at interpack 2023.

Thanks to the new modular Clean Design, many previous and frequently used special designs can now be presented as standard features. Thus, the respective machines can be delivered weeks earlier than was previously the case – which means that they can reach the customer up to 50 percent faster.

"Availability is and remains an important topic in our industry," said Christos Kaisoudis, Sales Manager of Labeling Machines at HERMA. "Based on our many years of experience with modular label applicators, we have now transferred this know-how to complete machines.”

A digital configurator introduced in parallel with Clean Design also ensures that processing is between 50 and 80 percent faster, starting with the quotation phase. HERMA has now converted their entire portfolio of labeling machines to the Clean Design for interpack, as the new Human Machine Interface (HMI) for the E and M series machines will be presented for the first time at the event. It picks up on the clear and intuitive user control and symbol language that users are already familiar with from the HERMA 500 applicator, and it is characterized by a uniform operation mode.

"This ensures particularly rapid and secure access to all functions,” continued Kaisoudis. "The HERMA 500’s proven menu structure and the realistic machine presentation allow for a reliable, targeted and unambiguous guidance of the operating personnel."

The new HMI will be on display on the high-performance 362E for two-sided labeling in Düsseldorf. Another presentation of the Clean Design will be the 652C for combined top and bottom labeling and the 752C for closure labeling across several pages. There is also a machine study in the Clean Design that demonstrates, for the first time, an integrated redundancy function of the HERMA 500 applicator without an additional control system.

Additionally, HERMA will be presenting the 132M HC for wrap-around labeling, particularly of pharmaceutical products, as a premiere in Clean Design and with the new HMI. In its high-speed version, it achieves up to 600 cycles per minute for the first time, including variable data printing with camera control and GMP-compliant rejection of sub-standard products.

To learn more about HERMA, please visit https://www.herma.com/machines/.