Graham Packaging, an industry leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative and sustainable packaging solutions, has announced the release of its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The comprehensive report details the Pennsylvania-based company’s significant achievements last year for its customers, employees and the planet, as well as its ambitious goals for the future.

“For Graham Packaging, 2022 was a year of continued growth in our ESG efforts, building on the progress we’ve made over the past several years,” said Tracee Auld, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer, Graham Packaging. “Our results confirm that we are a people, planet and values-focused company with a strong emphasis on a holistic sustainability strategy that will help us create a better tomorrow for all.”

From an environmental perspective, Graham Packaging had two plants receive International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) Plus certification, and it also won the Sustainability Leadership Award from the Business Intelligence Group. Sustainalytics gave the company a top ESG rating, as 98% of Graham’s products are recyclable, with its overall post-consumer recycled (PCR) content at 7%. Graham also reduced its GHG scope 1 emissions by 17% and its scope 2 emissions by 10% from the previous year.

Socially, Graham reported the fewest recordable incidents in company history, and it was voted one of the best workplaces in Lancaster County, PA, for the second year in a row. The company established its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council, in addition to its Blue Culture initiative, a mission dedicated to driving a constructive culture of excellence and accountability.

Governance highlights included Graham’s operationalization of its Strategy for a Better Tomorrow, which articulates how corporate principles translate into value for all of Graham’s stakeholders. Additionally, the company continued its focus on governance and policies, expanding its internal risk area audits, beginning implementation of a new data collection software for sustainability, and identifying new tools to manage and govern internal audit pillars.

To review the complete report, please visit https://www.grahampackaging.com/sustainability.







