Green-tech company Melodea, Ltd., producer of sustainable barrier coatings for packaging, launches VBseal™, its new sustainable packaging solution to cut back plastic waste in consumer packaged goods.

The green coating solution is resistant to water vapor, oil, aroma and has heat-sealing properties. To further these efforts, the company has opened a pilot plant and innovation center, allowing it to serve its customers as well as to demonstrate the new solution. The new site will also test out existing barrier coating products and will produce coated reels and pouches at pilot scale.

The amount of plastic used around the world—with most ending up in landfills—could almost double by 2050 unless urgent action is taken, according to a new study. The report by the Back to Blue group warns that, without significant policy interventions, the amount of plastics consumed across the G20 nations will surpass 450 million tons per year by that date—nearly twice the most recently measured 2019 level of 261 million tons.

According to the report, a global ban on unnecessary single-use plastic (SUP) items will be the most effective policy. In March 2022, 175 nations agreed to work together on a United Nations treaty to tackle plastic pollution, and it is expected to be in place by the end of 2024.

Sealed, recycled coating packaging solution

VBseal has exceptional resistance to water vapor and heat-sealing properties, all in one coating. It Joins Melodea’s existing eco-friendly barrier coating products, MelOx™ for oxygen and VBcoat™ for water vapor and oil and grease. The material is designed to line packaging of fresh foods, cereals, fast foods, confectionary such as biscuits and ice cream, as well as detergents and cosmetics.

It is fully recyclable, gives high-performance protection, and in coating machines is a one-stop solution for both water vapor and heat sealing, avoiding the need for two different passes, making it easy to apply and reducing production costs. The VBseal is free of paraformaldehyde (PFA) and bisphenol A (BPA) and is FDA and BfR-compatible.

“Packaging producers have an urgent need for a sustainable barrier coating that has both water vapor protection and heat sealable properties and can replace the commonly used plastic PE layer,” explains Cee Azerraf, PhD, VP Sales & Marketing of Melodea. “Our R&D team worked on this new product joining our existing VBcoat and, as with all of our products, it was crucial that it be recyclable and easy to apply on existing coating lines.”

New pilot plant

With the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions, manufacturers are constantly evaluating emerging solutions at a scaled pilot. To that end, Melodea has opened its new pilot center and invested US$500,000 in advanced equipment and analytics tools to support CPG companies and packaging producers in their efforts to meet sustainability goals in green packaging. The new center will serve companies across the packaging value chain in exploring sustainable barrier solutions in plastic, paper, and bioplastics.

“We offer our clients a location to evaluate their products using our eco-friendly solutions, with full control of the coating process,” said Shaul Lapidot, PhD, CEO and co-founder of Melodea. “We can utilize Melodea’s R&D team’s vast know-how of coatings with optimizing barrier performance, and analyze the results on site, as well as help shorten time-to-market for new products and packages.”

Many of the world’s largest CPG companies have made public commitments that 100% of their packaging will be recyclable or reusable within the next 5-10 years, and so are moving away from single-use plastics. This timeline is being accelerated by public demand.

“We are excited to work with producers of food, cosmetics, pharmaceutical and agriculture products as well as packaging companies, at the new plant to help them to reach their goals,” adds Lapidot.

About Melodea

Melodea Ltd. is a global supplier of sustainable plant-based barrier coating products. The coatings are produced and commercialized globally using Melodea’s proprietary technology, which is protected by an impressive 14 patents. The company was a winner of the prestige Worldstar Packaging Award for 2020.

Melodea is an Israeli start-up with global investors from the pulp, paper and chemical industries. It has global partners along the entire packaging value chain.



