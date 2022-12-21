Counterfeiting and product piracy rank among the growing challenges of our increasingly interlinked global economy. Product fraud is a real issue for manufacturers not only due to lost sales, but also because of the damage done to their brand’s image caused by the poor quality of replicates.

Rieke, a TriMas Packaging brand, recently launched its IMF-5 In-Mold FLEXSPOUT tamper-evident closure for plastic pails to provide its customers with enhanced product and brand protection.

According to Europol, the EU’s law enforcement agency, counterfeit products account for roughly 2.5% of global trade – an equivalent value of $461 billion. The list of counterfeit products is long, ranging from high-end luxury goods such as watches, perfumes and leather products, to everyday consumer goods such as toys, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and food, to industrial goods such as machinery, spare parts and even chemicals. Rieke now has a new solution in its range of tamper-evident closures to ensure effective support for original manufacturers in their fight against product fraud.

Security first – functional design and easy recyclability a close second

Rieke’s latest product, the next-generation IMF-5 FLEXSPOUT for plastic pails, is molded directly into the pail lid during the injection molding process. This permanent bond between the closure and lid makes it impossible to manipulate or break without detection – ensuring maximum product and brand protection for manufacturers. Additionally, the IMF-5 excels with its premium leak-resistant design and integrated tamper-evident pull ring, ensuring secure product delivery every time.

While the IMF-5 FLEXSPOUT was designed with product security top of mind, the functionality of the closure for customers is also a key benefit. The IMF-5 features a retractable pull-out spout with a large pour orifice for controlled directional dispensing, making it ideally suited for a wide range of industrial applications such as automotive oils and lubricants, paints and coatings, adhesives and cleaning chemicals. Additionally, the next-generation closure is composed of a special blend of materials enabling improved flexibility and suitability for cold-weather applications.

With its low-profile design, the IMF-5 can be easily stacked and installed robotically – for efficient, cost-saving processing. The IMF-5’s all-plastic, polyethylene design allows the closure to be easily recycled, making it a sustainable alternative to spouts consisting of mixed materials.

For more information, please visit www.riekepackaging.com