Label Traxx, a leading provider of Print MIS/ERP solutions for the labels and flexible packaging segment, today announced it has entered three strategic partnerships to provide a full range of services to the Label Traxx current and future customer base.

In addition to the implementation and support services offered by Label Traxx, customers who need additional resources now have a trusted network of partners to choose from.

The organizations include:

AMEND Consulting is a specialist in manufacturing with a team that has deep expertise in the labels and packaging industry. For label converters looking to establish or improve standard operating procedures – or who simply don’t have the resources to undertake their digital transformation – AMEND is the answer.

First Line Software is a premier consulting firm specialized in software development solutions. With decades of experience in print, manufacturing, and healthcare, they provide services to label converters that allow them to build on top of existing software solutions, integrate, and automate without needing to hire internal software development resources.

Print Innovation, with a focus on finance and accounting as a strategic driver to cash flow optimization. Print Innovation evaluates and optimizes Print MIS investments via a consultative approach led by industry veterans who understand the unique aspects of print accounting.

In September 2022, Label Traxx announced the initial phase of its strategic expansion with the integration of the Siteline web-to-print platform and the Batched automated scheduling platform into a unified product suite. This created a fully integrated, end-to-end solution designed specifically for the labels and flexible packaging market. Additional strategic partnerships, such as the ones announced this week, provide the company with access to the next level of adjacent skills delivered by partners with proven success in the industry.

“We have been working with these three organizations for some time,” said Rob Mayerson, Label Traxx President. “They have delivered valuable results to our customer base. Leveraging their expertise on an as-needed basis is a more strategic approach to supporting customer growth and automation initiatives.”

Mayerson notes that this is a similar strategy to that employed by ERP solution providers like Microsoft, who assemble a portfolio of strategic partners with specific business process knowledge.

“These companies not only fit that bill,” Mayerson adds, “but they also have an intimate knowledge of Label Traxx and deep access into our product development team. They will help us continue to refine our approach so that we can deliver world-class implementations across the entire spectrum of label converter businesses, from the smallest independent label converter to the largest consolidator.”

About Label Traxx

Label Traxx is a leading Print MIS/ERP solution built specifically for labels and flexible packaging printers. With 30 years of expertise serving 500 customers worldwide, Label Traxx improves business outcomes by building software people want to use. For more information, visit www.labeltraxx.com.



