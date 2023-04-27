Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) and Koenig & Bauer AG (XETRA: SKB) announced they have signed a non-binding letter of intent to expand their strategic partnership for digital printing machines.

The partnership aims to significantly improve packaging design capabilities by developing state-of-the art digital printing technology, equipment, and services. Solutions developed by SEE and Koenig & Bauer will scale and deliver digitally printed materials dramatically faster, enabling brand owners to promote products by connecting with consumers through a digitally enhanced package.

The Koenig & Bauer RotaJET-series of digital printing presses will feature SEE’s prismiq™ intellectual property, software and hardware. By accelerating the digitalization of printing platforms, both companies will drive expansion of their portfolio of solutions. The partnership will expand market opportunities for both companies and result in co-branded digital printing presses.

Launched last year, SEE’s prismiq™ solutions empower brand owners to increase speed to market with higher-quality and more cost-effective designs. These solutions also power business performance, improve operational efficiency, and reach consumers through digital content connected to packaging.

“SEE is pleased to partner with Koenig & Bauer to enhance both of our digital transformations,” said Ted Doheny, SEE President and CEO. “SEE’s prismiq™ technology will help Koenig & Bauer convert their printing platforms from analog to digital while Koenig & Bauer will help accelerate and improve the robustness and effectiveness of SEE’s digital solutions.”

Dr. Andreas Pleßke, CEO of Koenig & Bauer AG, said, "We are proud to intensify our established partnership with SEE. It is a strong and effective catalyst for the further development of our digital printing strategy and digital product initiatives and enhances the strong position of our RotaJET-series of printers for further industrial success.”

Pleßke added: “To strengthen our broad product portfolio of presses and software solutions for the printing and packaging markets, we have relied on successful cooperation agreements for many years. This unique collaboration with SEE will enable us to create enormous potential for technological progress and business development for both partners."



