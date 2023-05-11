Miraclon recognized its top channel partners for their sales, marketing and technical efforts in its annual Channel Partner Awards Program, launched last year.

With the award scoring system assessing the company’s sales performance and market development initiatives in all commercial, marketing and technical areas, Proveedora Gráfica GX in Mexico was named the Global Channel Partner Award Winner for their strong performance during 2022.

“Proveedora Gráfica GX worked tirelessly throughout 2022 to demonstrate the value proposition, efficiency benefits and financial savings that KODAK FLEXCEL NX Technology offers trade shops and converters, which saw them upgrading customers to larger format systems, helping trade shops grow their FLEXCEL NX Plate volumes, and driving the adoption of PureFlexo™ Printing at a number of sites,” said Grant Blewett, Chief Commercial Officer for Miraclon. “They also did an excellent job overcoming industry-wide inflation and price pressures, and continued to grow despite these challenges. This included making sizable marketing investments by participating in local trade shows and completing technical training.”

Miraclon also announced its top channel partners in each regional territory:

“These companies’ strategic commercial, marketing and technical support approach are good examples of best business practice,” adds Grant. “The annual Channel Partner Awards program allows us to publicly recognize their efforts, performance and investment in enabling the transformation of flexo with FLEXCEL NX Technology. Congratulations to all of them for their excellent efforts – we’re proud that you are serving as an extension of the Miraclon team.”

About Miraclon

Miraclon is the home of KODAK FLEXCEL Solutions, which have helped transform flexographic printing for more than a decade. The technology, including the industry-leading FLEXCEL NX and FLEXCEL NX Ultra Systems, and FLEXCEL NX Print Suite that enables PureFlexo™ Printing, maximizes on-press efficiency, delivers higher quality and overall best-in-class results. With a focus on pioneering image science, innovation, and collaboration with industry partners and customers, Miraclon is committed to the future of flexo and continues to be positioned to lead the charge. Find out more at www.miraclon.com



