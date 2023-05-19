Meyers, an industry leader in packaging and labels, has joined the Sustainable Packaging Coalition® (SPC) to further the adoption of sustainable packaging. At the heart of the new mission is to expand its work in creating environmentally friendly packaging, better reach brands about those options, and in turn help them achieve higher sustainability goals.

The SPC is one of the most impactful membership-based collaboratives with regard to sustainable packaging, with a membership that encompasses the entire supply chain. The organization has developed tools, applications, and services to help its member companies take meaningful action toward packaging sustainability.

Through membership in SPC, Meyers will gain new knowledge, be part of collaborative efforts with other members, and will deepen its contribution to the sustainable packaging community.

“The Sustainable Packaging Coalition and their parent company GreenBlue are behind some of the most impressive and impactful work in sustainable packaging, including the How2Recycle® label,” said Michael Dillon, Chief Revenue Officer, Meyers. “We are proud to be part of this industry-leading coalition.”

Membership in SPC will enable Meyers to offer its customers more in-depth information about sustainable packaging options while helping them reach their sustainability goals. This alignment underscores the company’s dedication to being involved in organizations that support purpose-driven sustainable packaging and sustainable products, and its enthusiasm to conduct business in a way that makes a positive impact on the environment.

“To best fulfill our corporate mission, we need to be aligned with the organizations that are having the biggest impact,” said Chris Dillon, Chief Executive Officer, Meyers. “Joining the Sustainable Packaging Coalition will unlock a level of collaboration that is needed for us to help brands reach their sustainability goals.”

Meyers is an industry-leading provider of innovative printing and packaging solutions for global and emerging brands. The award-winning company is recognized for its creative solutions for its customers and its deep commitment to sustainability and environmental compliance. In every aspect of how it conducts business, and collaborations with like-minded organizations, Meyers continues its pledge to create a better future through better business practices with sustainability at its forefront.

About Meyers

Meyers exists to create a sustainable future for people, products, and the planet. Meyers makes that happen by creating sustainable packaging, labels, and retail displays. Recognized for its commitment to sustainability and treating everyone like family, the company has grown from a small print shop when it was founded in 1949, to an internationally respected business that works with global and emerging brands throughout the United States.

With a focus on the Food & Beverage, Health & Beauty, and Sports & Outdoors industries, Meyers creates packaging, labels, and retail displays for companies including Hormel, Frito-Lay, Estee Lauder, Ulta Beauty, Garmin, Microsoft, and many more. For more information, visit https://www.meyers.com.