Great strides toward more sustainable packaging are being witnessed throughout multiple vertical markets, and that includes Snacks & Cereals.

In this story, we take a look at some of most recent announcements regarding the creation and adoption of new snack packaging materials.

In addition, we take a look at how cereal powerhouse Kellogg has teamed up with retailer Albertsons to promote recycling – not just of cereal packaging but a wide range of materials that consumers use day in and day out.

SABIC

SABIC, a global leader in the chemical industry, has been addressing the challenges of the packaging industry with an extensive array of advanced material and technology solutions.

For several years now, the company has been collaborating with numerous leading players across the packaging value chain, focusing on five key drivers in the market: waste reduction, use of certified circular polymers, closed-loop solutions and ocean-bound plastic, use of certified renewable feedstock, and enhanced functionality and consumer appeal.

Here are a couple examples of those efforts resulting in more sustainable snack packaging.

Chips bags: Orkla launched its first chips packaging using certified renewable polypropylene (PP) polymer from SABIC’s TRUCIRCLE™ portfolio that is a drop-in solution for replacing fossil-based plastics in the packaging with no compromise on food safety, and is converted into a BOPP (biaxially oriented polypropylene film) or Natural BOPP (NOPP) food packaging film by IRPLAST. In Orkla’s chips bags, the material solution from bio-based feedstock reduces the carbon footprint of the three partners’ value chain by about 50 percent compared to the use of traditional non-renewable plastics. Read more

Orkla launched its first chips packaging using certified renewable polypropylene (PP) polymer from SABIC’s TRUCIRCLE™ portfolio

Courtesy of SABIC

KIND® Healthy snack bar wrappers: SABIC joined forces with MARS and Landbell in a closed-loop project on KIND’s healthy snack bar wrappers based on certified circular SABIC PP (polypropylene). Advanced recycling of mixed post-consumer plastics collected by Landbell is used to produce food-contact approved, certified circular PP and converted into a flexible BOPP packaging structure. This mono-material application facilitates end-of-life recycling in existing collection and conversion operations without compromising quality and processability. Read more

SABIC joined forces with MARS and Landbell in a closed-loop project on KIND’s healthy snack bar wrappers.

Courtesy of SABIC

BAR-U-EAT

BAR-U-EAT, an energy bar company that focuses on creating nutritional products that are free of unhealthy substances, has officially released new packaging for its individually wrapped bars. The new wrapping is Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI) Certified, which means that the entire packaging is able to break down properly in commercial compost systems.

The new packaging is composed of plant-based materials from FSC Certified sustainably managed forests. It additionally complies with the specifications established in the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) D6400 to be aerobically composted and is biodegradable.

BAR-U-EAT touts itself as the first energy bar company in the world to offer packaging that is fully biodegradable.

Courtesy of BAR-U-EAT

BAR-U-EAT touts itself as the first bar company in the world to offer packaging that is fully biodegradable.

Also putting the company ahead of the sustainability curve: BAR-U-EAT’s packaging is compliant with California’s SB 54 legislation, a law that requires all packaging in the state to be verified as recyclable or compostable by a third party by 2032.

Kellogg Company & Albertsons

In honor of Earth Day, the two companies recently recruited iconic Kellogg characters Tony the Tiger® and Toucan Sam® to help change customers' recycling habits.

More specifically, the companies created special signage for in-store recycling bins featuring the iconic characters.

In April, the companies announced plans to hold a series of in-store events to promote Albertsons Cos.' in-store recycling programs in Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions stores in Southern California and Safeway, ACME, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lover's Market stores in the Northeast.

Kellogg Company and Albertsons recently recruited iconic Kellogg characters Tony the Tiger® and Toucan Sam® to help change customers' recycling habits.

Courtsey of Kellogg Company

Packaging that includes the appropriate How2Recycle® Store Drop-off label, including some Kellogg foods, can be returned to these bins at participating stores. A full list of what is accepted is available here.

“Kellogg Company envisions a day when the planet thrives. We're doing our part by taking steps to help make our packaging more sustainable, partnering with our customers and helping to educate consumers about how to properly dispose of packaging. Providing solutions like this this are important to making real change,” said Oli Morton, Kellogg Company's U.S. Chief Customer Officer. “We recognize the power of partnerships, and that's why we are proud to partner with Albertsons Companies on this initiative, as together we can make a positive impact on the planet.”

Albertsons Companies is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States.



