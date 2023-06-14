Pregis®, a leading manufacturer of protective packaging, introduces Pregis AirSpeed ® Hybrid Cushioning (HC) Renew™ PCR, the only high-pressure air cushioning film made with 80 percent post-consumer recycled (PCR) content. This innovative product represents a significant advancement for companies seeking to improve the sustainability of their protective packaging without compromising on performance.

With consumers becoming progressively environmentally conscious throughout each buying stage, there is a growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions. HC Renew PCR is an inside-the-box shipping solution that meets this need by providing the same level of protection and durability as traditional air cushions while reducing the environmental impact.

According to Ryan Wolcott, Chief Sustainability Officer, “In today's business landscape, sustainability is a crucial component for success. At Pregis, we are committed to driving innovation across the value chain, and our development of HC Renew PCR is a testament to that commitment. By offering a circular solution that extends the life of plastics, we are helping businesses achieve their environmental commitments without compromising performance or customer experience."

Using post-consumer recycled content in the HC Renew PCR film keeps materials in use that would have otherwise been discarded, closing the recyclability loop while reducing landfill waste, conserving energy, and decreasing greenhouse gas emissions.

HC Renew PCR reduces carbon emissions by 40%, fossil fuel usage by 65%, and water usage by 70% compared to cushioning film made with virgin resin, according to a life cycle analysis. The analysis considers product lifecycle phases, including materials, manufacturing, and end-of-life.

HC Renew PCR is printed with 80% PCR messaging and a How2Recycle® store drop-off label, which provides clear instructions on how end users can dispose of it properly. By reducing landfill waste and promoting responsible recycling practices, HC Renew PCR enables individuals and businesses at every step in the supply chain to make more sustainable choices.

Suitable for cushioning and wrapping applications, HC Renew PCR is compatible with AirSpeed® Ascent™. The high-pressure on-demand system produces HC patented square-pattern hybrid cushioning, providing more surface area to absorb shock and vibration during transit. The film’s exceptional product protection and durability make it an ideal choice for various markets, including e-commerce retail, 3PL, home goods, beauty and cosmetics, electronics, and nutraceuticals.

To learn more, visit the HC Renew PCR product page.