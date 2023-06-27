Plastic Ingenuity, the largest custom thermoformer in North America, welcomes Glenn Petrie as Commercial Director – Healthcare to oversee its expanding healthcare division.

Petrie has more than 30 years of commercial and technical experience in rigid and flexible medical packaging. In his previous role as Business Development Manager for Specialty Plastics – Healthcare at Eastman Chemical Company, Petrie demonstrated his ability to innovate safe and sustainable solutions, meeting the unique challenges of contemporary healthcare systems. He received bachelor’s degrees in biochemistry and molecular biology from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

“Glenn’s proven leadership, deep industry expertise and commitment to quality are incredible assets for Plastic Ingenuity,” said Dan Kuehn, President and CEO. “His contributions will be instrumental to our development of innovative, scalable and sustainable thermoformed solutions for the world’s leading healthcare brands.”

Plastic Ingenuity delivers end-to-end solutions and services to meet evolving market needs. Petrie’s expertise in material science, R&D and business development will enhance the customer experience at Plastic Ingenuity. His support will help medical devices, drug therapies and diagnostic products get to market faster while upholding Plastic Ingenuity’s top priorities of patient safety, compliance and sustainability.

About Plastic Ingenuity

With seven strategic locations, Plastic Ingenuity is one of the largest custom thermoformers in North America. Its experience, global reach, and genuine dedication to customers allows the company to bring clients’ packaging vision to life, scale the product, and create a partnership that lasts beyond the product’s lifecycle. Specializing in food, healthcare and consumer goods packaging, Plastic Ingenuity offers a range of services to support customers’ sustainability and circularity goals, including sustainable packaging assessment, sustainability roadmaps, recyclability consulting, life-cycle assessment and take-back programs. For more information, visit plasticingenuity.com.



