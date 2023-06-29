Building on its reputation as a collaborative and educational center for flexo printing, the Flexo Xperience Center (FXC) announces six technology and print application events scheduled through November 2023. Many of the 35 FXC partners will be participating.

The FXC brings pre-media suppliers, printers, converters, brands, CPGs, students and educational institutions together to #MoveFlexoForward through collaboration, research, experimentation, and training. It challenges the status quo in flexo printing to drive innovation in all areas of the printing process. The FXC is a forum for the entire flexo community. FXC partners believe the next big advancement in flexographic printing will come from these partnerships. Printers and converters can achieve the highest in quality and efficiency with the FXC’s state-of-the-art pre-press, platemaking and printing technology, all located inside one facility.

The upcoming events include:

Flexo Forward Student Event: August 8th-10th

Attention students! Discover more about flexo and various career opportunities within the industry. Hear from business leaders spanning various job types. This will be a terrific opportunity to network and explore career possibilities. Flexo Forward: Register Here!

White Ink on Flexible Film Solutions: September 26th

Event abstract: Join us at the FXC to show you the available solutions to enhance your white ink laydown and match it to your goals in the most efficient way. White Ink: Register Here!

Prepress Automation for Corrugated: October 24th

Event abstract: This event aims to empower professionals in the corrugated printing industry by bridging the knowledge gap about automation through education. By facilitating knowledge sharing, collaboration, and exposure to the latest advancements, the event will help drive the industry forward, ensuring its continued growth and success in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. Come to the FXC and learn how to automate your corrugated prepress workflow from file prep to mounting. Corrugated Prepress: Register Here!

Flexo Sustainable Solutions Xperience: November 8th-9th

Event abstract: Learn about industry-leading sustainability solutions. See how the flexo industry is moving to a more sustainable footprint using the latest technology. Registration begins on August 27th. Sustainability: Register Here!

“When the FXC was established a year ago, all of the partners expressed that the center would succeed if we could exist more as an educational venue than a commercial one,” explains Garrett Taylor, SOMA Sales Director, North America. “The events we have scheduled at the FXC—and the number of research programs that have been completed—have made us feel comfortable that we are meeting our objectives. The FXC moves forward if we can help move flexo forward.”

“The FXC has worked hard to build a diverse, stimulating series of events for the remainder of the year,” comments Becky Bunch, FXC Manager. “We look forward to meeting the converters and printers who are pushing the boundaries of flexo. There is something for everyone here.”

The FXC is located in The Works at the Upper Westside of Atlanta. Anyone who wishes to learn more about the center can visit https://the-fxc.com.



