Especially in the luxury industry, product counterfeiting is a major challenge, and brand owners struggle to find creative product protection solutions. This is where security label producer Securikett comes in, having established itself as a pioneer in the field of product and brand protection many years ago.

Recently, Securikett presented the fully transparent "HighContrastVOID," which offers the highest level of product protection without affecting the external appearance of the product.

Now the Austrian company is going one step further and presenting its "DiamondVOID," a security label specifically designed for brand owners, enhancing high-quality packaging and featuring striking and non-reversible opening effects. Until now, it was not possible to integrate opening effects into fully foiled labels, but with the development of the "DiamondVOID" this is now feasible.

Highest security for brand products

Originally developed as a label for champagne boxes, the "DiamondVOID" security label can be applied to any product packaging. The film, which shimmers in all the colors of the rainbow, visually enhances the packaging. When the label is peeled off, a previously imperceptible motif becomes visible, and the consumer experiences an unforgettable "unpackaging experience."

The motif of the opening effect can be individualized, and company logos or the company's own corporate design can be discreetly integrated.

Werner Horn, managing partner and founder of Securikett, says: "The luxury industry is highly affected by counterfeiting, and the demands for product protection have grown considerably. With our new DiamondVOID technology, we offer a simple and effective solution for tamper protection of high-value products."