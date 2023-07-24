Norwalt, a specialist in custom-built automation and line integration machinery for complex manufacturing applications, has engineered one of its most sophisticated bottle vision inspection systems to date. The company’s Vue Inspection System integrates standardized vision components with custom-made elements and deep learning tools.

Norwalt’s new machine has one overarching, pioneering benefit: its ability to monitor gaging defects as miniscule as 10 thousandths of an inch on a translucent surface. It accomplishes this by using shape transformation on the sloped areas of bottles.

The Vue Inspection System was designed and engineered in Norwalt’s dedicated Vision Systems Lab. Outfitted to accommodate up to eight programmers simultaneously, the state-of-the-art facility incorporates next-gen visual inspection and deep learning tools, including emerging Artificial Intelligence (AI) vision innovations and 3D profiling. Norwalt also integrates advanced optical character recognition (OCR) and verification via optical character verification (OCV).

With the Vision Systems Lab, Norwalt also designs machines that utilize closed-loop data for machine adjustments and continuous production improvements. The lab also provides gage repeatability and reproducibility (GR&R), and Type One studies when needed, as well as full evaluation of a project’s field oriented control (FOC).

“Norwalt is increasingly committed to enhancing our vision capabilities,” said Keith Harman, Director of Business Development & Technical Sales for Norwalt. “As industry demand increases, we’re seeing an increasing number of requests for our advanced and more sophisticated systems.”

To learn more about Norwalt, please visit www.norwalt.com.