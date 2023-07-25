Augusta Label + Packaging, a leading specialist label printer, applicator, and shrink sleeve decorator, has announced the addition of two cutting-edge can tops to complement their popular resealable lids. Designed specifically to fit standard 202 topped cans, these new offerings provide unparalleled security and protection from external elements, further enhancing the customer experience.

The first addition to Augusta's product line is a revolutionary clear top that not only ensures a secure seal but also allows consumers to catch a glimpse of the contents inside the can. This unique feature offers a perfect blend of functionality and visibility, adding an extra dimension of convenience for our valued customers. The easy snap-on-and-off mechanism ensures hassle-free usage and reusability, making it a top choice for modern beverage packaging solutions.

In keeping with its commitment to innovation, Augusta Label + Packaging also introduced the second exciting addition - a child-proof, single-use top that transforms any standard 53 mm or 202 can into a CR-compliant beverage container. This pioneering feature is specifically tailored to cater to the rapidly expanding market of cannabis-infused beverages. The child-proof design ensures safety while providing an effective and convenient solution for packaging regulations.

As a renowned expert in tackling challenging labeling applications on beverage cans, bottles, containers, and jars, Augusta Label + Packaging has earned accolades for its excellence in the industry. While the company embraces large projects with enthusiasm, its true specialization lies in catering to the unique needs of small projects and start-ups.

