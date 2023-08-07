Rockwell Automation recently conducted a survey titled, “State of Smart Manufacturing: CPG Edition.” This eighth annual study encompassed the responses of 216 CPG leaders across 13 of the leading manufacturing countries.

In this podcast episode, Rockwell’s Lee Coffey (Strategic Marketing Manager – CPG) puts some of the results of the survey into context.

With labor reduction often touted as a benefit of automation, one finding of the survey that surprised Packaging Strategies is: 90% of CPG manufacturers believe they will maintain or increase the size of their workforce as a result of technology, and 29% assume they will actually hire more workers due to technology adoption. The survey also found that 38% of manufacturers expect to repurpose their existing workforce.

Coffey told Packaging Strategies that he wasn’t totally surprised by those survey findings.

“In a lot of cases, it [automation] creates new opportunities … new jobs. It really allows employees to be utilized in more efficient ways. It allows them to really use their creativity, problem solving, ingenuity – to work on higher-value tasks,” Coffey said. “They may have been tied up in mundane, repetitive tasks, and I think, now, kind of with our tagline of ‘Expanding Human Possibility,’ it allows humans to be working on more complex problems.”

The study also found that while 35% of leaders across industries are extremely familiar with smart manufacturing, the level of familiarity varies within CPG. For example, 48% of Home and Personal Care leaders say that they are extremely familiar with smart manufacturing – well above the global average – while only 23% of leaders in the food and beverage industry say the same.

In the podcast, Coffey offers his thoughts on these varying levels of familiarity with smart manufacturing.







