Amcor, a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, announced that it has earned two AmeriStar awards from the Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP) for its McCoy™ dunnage free IBC liners for bulk liquid aseptic products, and Perflex® S grab-n-go shrink bags for meat and poultry.

IoPP will showcase the winning packages at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, in IoPP booth C-1154 and the Showcase of Innovations, September 11 through 13, 2023. Amcor will also show the award-winning technologies in their exhibit, booth SU-7244.

“We are honored to be recognized for Amcor’s innovative applications and design achievements by the IoPP,” said Brian Carvill, vice president of research and development at Amcor Flexibles North America. “Our capabilities in material science, packaging technologies, and our strong commitment to solving complex performance needs and sustainability challenges creates cost-saving opportunities for brands, and more convenience for consumers.”

McCoy™ Dunnage Free IBC Liners for Bulk Liquid Aseptic Products Reduces Costs Up to 40%

The 330-gallon McCoy™ dunnage free bulk container liner reduces waste and cost, while enhancing sustainability. The combination of co-polymer blends and decreased materials per ply makes the package less susceptible to pinhole leaks and flex-cracking during transit.

The durability of the liner eliminates the need for secondary packaging such as foam, cardboard and additional strapping, even in the most abusive distribution channels.

McCoy™ provides a source-material reduction solution for both the filling partner and the end customer by eliminating the need to procure and dispose of the secondary packaging materials.

When compared to a 2.75 mil standard liner, this 2.0 mil solution delivers sustainability improvements with a 25% reduction in carbon footprint, reduces waste, and lowers packaging costs by up to 40%.

Perflex® S Grab-n-go Shrink Bags for Meat and Poultry

Amcor uses an inventive handle design in a shrink bag header to create a one-piece shrink bag that makes it easy to lift and carry slick, heavy, fresh or frozen meat and poultry up to 22 pounds.

New Perflex® S shrink bags with integrated grab-n-go handles eliminate the need to use plastic netting with a clipped loop, which previously was the only option to provide a handle to carry heavy products such as turkeys.

By eliminating netting, the Perflex® S grab-n-go shrink bag reduces packaging material and manufacturing steps, delivering 17% total cost savings. These reductions also drive environmental improvements. Upscale graphics deliver a 360° brand billboard to differentiate value in the freezer bin, with superior convenience and consumer appeal that compel attention in a mature category.

Since establishing the AmeriStar awards competition in 2001, the Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP) has awarded nearly 650 professionals across North America for their exceptional packages.

