Delkor Systems, a leading provider of robotic packaging machinery, was showcased on the August 4 episode of NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.

Tom Costello, Economics Reporter for NBC News, interviewed Dale Andersen, President and CEO of Delkor Systems.

With all the growth in robotics and automation, Tom coupled his update on the U.S. Jobs Report with a visit to Delkor’s new plant in St. Paul, Minnesota. Delkor’s facility is dedicated to the manufacturing of robotic packaging systems for the food and beverage industry.

You can watch the story about Delkor on NBC Nightly News here.

About Delkor Systems

Delkor Systems is a leading U.S. manufacturer of robotic packaging machinery for the food and beverage industry. Based in St. Paul, Minn., Delkor employs approximately 350 people and has an operational footprint of 300,000 square feet.







