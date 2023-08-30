The Dispense Works RF Series Robotic system will streamline manual filling, tipping, and capping operation with one precise and affordable benchtop package.

The RF Series robot — manufactured in the U.S. — requires no PC for operation, and provides all preprogrammed software functions for filling, capping, assembly, positioning, etc., as well as custom operations in a truly compact benchtop package.

Hundreds of files may be stored on the memory card for quick changeover. Users can change the fill volumes or positions by just loading a new file. A bar code scanner input will allow the selection of jobs from a work order or label.

The RF Dispensing System features big performance and is available in several configurations to best suit unique requirements. The machine shown features a peristaltic pump and 3-piece assembly tooling for bottles, tips & caps.

For more information, visit dispenseworks.com.