At Labelexpo Europe 2023, Avery Dennison will launch AD LinrSave™ and AD LinrConvert™ – the first generation of decorative linerless solutions enabled by patented micro-perforation technology. These will greatly reduce label waste, decrease CO2 and water footprint whilst ensuring the functionality and shelf appeal of pressure-sensitive labels. This marks the next stage of the Avery Dennison innovation journey, enabling the industry to drive to a more sustainable and connected future. Both products will be showcased at stand 5A31 during Labelexpo, from September 11-14, in Brussels, Belgium.

“AD LinrSave™ and AD LinrConvert™ are easily integrated into existing equipment and with up to 80% more labels per roll it means more efficient runs and fewer changeovers,” Wayne Middleton, Senior Linerless Segment Lead EMENA at Avery Dennison explains. “These more sustainable linerless labels can easily and accurately be applied on a wide range of packaging types used in sectors including food and beverage, wine and spirits plus home and personal care.”

These developments mark the next stage of the Avery Dennison journey towards a linerless future and follow the launch in April of AD XeroLinr DT™, a sustainable, linerless alternative for variable information (VI) labels — especially relevant for today’s booming logistics and e-commerce industries. Using the Carbon Trust Tool to measure environmental impact, this range has been proven to result in a reduction of 30% in CO2 and 40% in water.

Avery Dennison will also showcase the latest examples of ‘connected’ packaging with a series of labeled prototypes featuring RFID and NFC technology. NFC (near field communication) enables consumers to touch labels with their smartphones to find out more about a product, and one such demo features the story of a wine – from vineyard to bottle. Another shows the story of the coffee available to guests, with end-to-end transparency regarding its journey from farm to cup. The connected product cloud platform enables organizations to track and identify individual products accurately throughout the supply chain and demonstrate their sustainable origins and journey.

The exchange of knowledge and ideas is particularly important. During the event Avery Dennison will host a series of 30-minute interactive ‘table talks’ on the latest sustainability trends, tools, and regulatory changes affecting the packaging industry including:

How EcoDesign can help you create more sustainable packaging

The Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), explained

How carbon footprinting can help you measure environmental impact

Digital Product Passport (DPP): What is it and what is the opportunity for you?

Chemicals Strategy for Sustainability (CSS): What is it and how does it affect you?

“At Avery Dennison, we put sustainability at the core of everything we do and envision a connected and circular future,” commented Steve Flannery, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Materials Group EMENA. “Labelexpo is a great opportunity for us to showcase our new solutions and also engage with our partners and customers on the key issues that will shape the future of our industry over the next few years such as Digital Product Passports and the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation.”

The full agenda for all Avery Dennison events at Labelexpo is available here.