Building on an established relationship, BOBST and Asteria Labels & Packaging Group have entered into an agreement that will see multiple DIGITAL MASTER All-in-One presses deployed in a number of key locations throughout Europe.

An important player in the European label and packaging market, Asteria Group was established in Belgium in 2020. Through continued expansion, the dynamic group today comprises 33 companies, which in addition to Belgium, are contributing to local logistics and expertise around Europe, and more precisely in Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, the UK, and Spain. Committed to collaboration, innovation, and skillful know-how, Asteria Group is driven by the combined visions and strengths of its SME members. Its mission to deliver high quality, great value, and environmentally friendly solutions is closely aligned with BOBST’s future vision.

“BOBST is very proud to announce this strategic partnership with Asteria Group, which reinforces our commitment to leading innovation. The investment in multiple state-of-the-art DIGITAL MASTER All-in-One production platforms sets the stage for groundbreaking smart label solutions for Asteria,” said Erik van Sloten, Global Key Account Manager Narrow Mid-Web Printing and Converting at BOBST. “Our shared vision will fuel mutual growth and create unparalleled customer experiences, leveraging BOBST’s industry-leading technology and the extensive market expertise of Asteria Group.”

The extended collaboration is keenly focused on innovation and sustainable practices, aiming to provide unique solutions in the market, ultimately creating a positive impact in the industry. Positioned as key industry players, BOBST and Asteria Group are united in their pursuit of excellence, redefining standards, and paving the way for a promising future for their customers to enhance their product offering and allowing them to stand out from competition.

“This agreement is of great importance to Asteria Group, as we continue on our growth path with the investment in state-of-the-art technologies and smart solutions focused on optimized use of time, money and resources to allow clients to achieve the best value of their product. The All-in-One DIGITAL MASTER platform from BOBST is the perfect fit for our dedication to offering ultimate flexibility, excellent quality, and high-level sustainability,” commented Asteria Group’s CEO Ives Declerck. “We look forward to taking our partnership to the next level for the benefit of both our companies as well as our customers and the wider industry.”

Leveraging BOBST’s proven flexo experience and innovative inkjet technology, the DIGITAL MASTER series of presses provide a fully digitalized and automated production line, from printing to embellishment and die-cutting. The modular architecture enables customers to configure each press to fit their exact requirements and upgrade later to respond to the changing needs of their customers.

The agreement came into effect during the month of July 2023.