At the West Virginia Chamber Annual Meeting and Business Summit on Aug. 31, Governor Jim Justice announced Treplar’s plans to develop a state-of-the-art food packaging facility in Berkeley County.

Treplar is a joint venture between Klarpet of Turkey and Triton International Enterprises of the USA.

The $50 million investment is projected to result in more than 600 high-paying jobs at the conclusion of its expansion.

"I am excited to announce this state-of-the-art project and outstanding economic development investment into our state by Treplar," Gov. Justice said. "The company's investment in our state and their innovative food packaging production facility is tremendous, and I wish them utmost success in West Virginia. I'm honored to add Treplar to our growing list of companies that recognize West Virginia is the best place to raise a family and build a business."

The company has successfully set up its state-of-the-art facility, deployed cutting-edge equipment, and has hired a skilled workforce, aiming to begin production in the coming months.

Focused on sustainability and environment-friendly food packaging solutions, Treplar's core capability lies in the production of innovative food-packaging products containing a majority of recycled materials.

The project has been strategically planned, with a capital expenditure of $20 million allocated for the first year and an estimated total investment of $50 million by the third year. The initial workforce will consist of more than 100 full-time employees (FTEs) and is expected to see rapid growth. Treplar plans to employ approximately 600 FTEs by the end of the third year of the project.

"We are thrilled to announce the establishment of Treplar's investment in Berkeley County," Treplar President Murat Ogulcan said. "This venture exemplifies our commitment to producing sustainable and eco-friendly packaging materials and addressing critical waste challenges for the retail food industry. Together, with the great state of West Virginia, we aim to revolutionize the industry and set new benchmarks for sustainability."

Treplar is currently testing a new generation of food packaging material that is 100% home compostable. The company plans to introduce a range of sustainable products that will redefine packaging solutions for the largest retailers in North America in the coming years.