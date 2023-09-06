Guamolsa, part of Molpack Corporation, a leading molded fiber packaging provider in Latin America, has partnered with HP to digitize and transform the industrial production of molded fiber products.

Through this groundbreaking collaboration, Molpack is taking significant strides in reducing CO2 emissions and replacing single-use plastics with more sustainable packaging solutions. By combining their expertise, both companies are driving innovation and sustainability in the molded fiber industry.

Juan Lozada, Regional Manager of Molpack Central America, stated that the company has successfully deployed HP's Molded Fiber Advanced Tooling Solution at its factory in Guatemala to manufacture fruit trays as well as other commodity products, made from recycled paper. With the commitment to expand this product offering across its entire lineup by the end of this year, Molpack is set to revolutionize the production of molded fiber packaging on an industrial scale.

Lozada expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "Our collaboration with HP allows us to leverage computer modeling and design, enabling us to overcome the challenges we faced in the past, particularly in hot Central American environments where humidity and high temperatures presented difficulties for biodegradable solutions. Apart from the products we are currently working on with HP, we have a few others in the pipeline as well and will be working with those as well shortly."

HP's Molded Fiber Tooling Solution offers customized digital solutions tailored to companies like Molpack, enabling them to achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency and sustainability. The adoption of HP's technology empowers them to deliver innovative products that meet the evolving needs of consumers and businesses.

The solution includes the new HP Molded Fiber Advanced Tooling technology, which optimizes manufacturing processes, delivering high-quality products with enhanced performance through Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) grammage control and customized features like logos and textures. Additionally, it significantly enhances Molded Fiber packaging sustainability by reducing the carbon footprint during tooling and part production, resulting in lighter parts with equal or better performance.

Mariona Company, Global Head of Fiber-Based Sustainable Packaging at HP, emphasized the significance of the collaboration, saying, "HP's Molded Fiber Tooling Solution technology is empowering companies like Molpack to deliver efficiencies, introduce new products, and reduce CO2 emissions. By working together, Molpack and HP are at the forefront of driving innovation and sustainability in the molded fiber industry in Latin America."

HP’s ambition is to be a lighthouse brand for purpose. By 2030, the company intends to become the world’s most sustainable and just technology company. With a shared vision and common goals, Molpack and HP are united in their commitment to creating a better future. This collaboration serves as a testament to the power of innovation, driving the industry toward a more sustainable and environmentally conscious approach to packaging production.

About Molpack Corporation

Molpack Corporation is a leading group of companies that anticipates and meets global packaging needs by offering a wide range of high-quality products at competitive prices. With a presence in seven Latin American countries, the group specializes in molded fiber solutions, aiming to reduce plastic usage and become the foremost provider of profitable eco-friendly packaging in Latin America