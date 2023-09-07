The Crespel & Deiters Group is expanding its activities in the Latin American corrugated market with its C&D Corrugating & Paper brand.

Due to the high demand for environmentally friendly adhesives for the packaging industry, the company is complementing its existing distribution business with a local subsidiary. Crespel & Deiters Latin America, S. de R.L. de C.V., based in Mexico City, now offers corrugated board manufacturers comprehensive technical services and individual advice on product development.

The company will be showcasing the capabilities of its new subsidiary for the first time at ACCCSA 2023 – a packaging materials trade fair in Monterrey, Mexico, from October 17-19 – at booth 116.

As one of Europe’s leading manufacturers of wheat starches and wheat proteins, family-owned Crespel & Deiters has succeeded in creating a unique value chain by turning raw materials into high-quality functional ingredients for both food and non-food industries. Supply to the North and South American markets has been operational for many years now, but with the establishment of its new subsidiary, the company is able to better support product development and technical services closer to the customer.

Gustav Deiters, CEO of the Crespel & Deiters Group, explains: “Our vision is to develop solutions from wheat that make both the production and the corrugated board itself more environmentally friendly, efficient and of higher quality, so that our customers can do more with less. In this way, we can work together to conserve the resources of our planet. However, this endeavor can only be successful if we implement it globally. Our new subsidiary in Mexico is therefore hugely important and a big step towards an even more exciting future.”

Adhesives specialist offers full service

Within the Group, C&D Corrugating & Paper specializes in solutions for the packaging industry based on environmentally friendly wheat starch. Being a European market leader in the corrugated board segment, C&D offers high quality and expertise equally suited for international growth markets. In addition to product solutions, C&D offers a comprehensive range of technical services and consulting.

Adrian Beckett, Head of International Sales C&D Corrugating & Paper and responsible for the South American market, explains: “We support manufacturers with integrated system solutions and the appropriate service to set up plants in a cost-effective and environmentally friendly way. This is achieved with tailor-made adhesive concepts and the highest quality of raw materials, resulting in improved productivity as well as reduced waste and energy consumption.”

Visitors to Expo ACCCSA 2023, October 17-19 in Monterrey, Mexico, will be able to learn more about the customized service offerings first-hand at booth 116.



