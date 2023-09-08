The most comprehensive packaging and processing event in North America this year, PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 (Sept. 11–13; Las Vegas Convention Center) will be the largest in the event’s history.

Produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, PACK EXPO Las Vegas will feature more than 2,000 exhibitors showcasing the newest innovations for more than 40 vertical markets, spanning nearly 1 million square feet of exhibit space.

“We will surpass previous PACK EXPO Las Vegas shows this year with more exhibitors and features offered to attendees than ever before. This reflects the growth in our industry as well as the need for our attendees to find new solutions, expand their knowledge, and build their network,” says Jim Pittas, president & CEO, PMMI. “A thriving industry allows for great opportunities as well as challenges — and we’ll be addressing critical issues such as sustainability, workforce, and automation, to name a few. It will all come together making PACK EXPO Las Vegas a world-class, must-attend event.”

The theme of PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 is “Expect Innovation,” and it promises to provide more product launches, never seen before solutions and fresh innovations under one roof than anywhere else in North America this year. New and growing show features that address critical industry trends include:

Targeted Industry Pavilions: The new Logistics Pavilion, the newly formatted Healthcare Packaging Pavilion, and the expanded Processing Zone are joined by the returning PACKage Printing, Containers & Materials, Reusable Packaging, and Confectionery Pavilions.

Sustainability Central: A new show floor destination taking an expansive look into packaging sustainability and what it means to brands, including expert speakers, interactive content, and a look at actionable, sustainable innovations in manufacturing, materials, design, and more. Networking Events including Young Professionals and First-Time Attendee Events, Show Floor Receptions, and the Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network breakfast: Brewing Success: How Manjit Minhas Turned an Idea into a Beer Empire.

The PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 show floor will have more exhibits than ever before, brand-new show features and pavilions, and more than 100 educational sessions to expand attendees’ knowledge and professional networks.

“With a show this size, we’ve organized our show floor and content in a way that will allow attendees to take part in everything from exhibits to educational sessions to pavilions to networking and social events in a way that meets their specific needs,” says Laura Thompson, vice president, trade shows, PMMI. “We didn’t just strive for more as far as size, but considered what would make the most impact to our attendees and industry by the technologies and topics we’ve chosen to highlight.”

Specifically, PACK EXPO Las Vegas will feature discussions on critical timely industry topics on several distinct show-floor educational stages, including the Innovation Stage, Processing Innovation Stage, Industry Speaks Stage and Sustainability Stage. These are free, 30-minute seminars on breakthrough technologies and best practices addressing a wide range of industry hot topics.

Attendees will also gain knowledge during the interactive sessions in The Forum, which provide the opportunity to discuss new ideas and collaborate on solutions to widespread issues and trends such as digitalization, cybersecurity, sustainability, automation, and integration of cobots into manufacturing. Each 45-minute session begins with a presentation before participants are invited to discuss the issue further in small roundtables.

PACK gives BACK™ takes on a new format this year, as a private "O" by Cirque du Soleil® Performance benefitting the PMMI Foundation. Happening on Sunday evening, Sept. 10, show attendees can jumpstart their PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 show experience and gather with colleagues and customers to enjoy a private performance at the Bellagio Resort & Casino. Rockwell Automation is the title sponsor and proceeds benefit the PMMI Foundation. Tickets are available for single purchase or in blocks of 10 and include general admission seating and drinks/snacks at the theater.

PMMI recognizes the significance of PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 opening on Sept. 11 and strives to honor the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice that day. PMMI will match donations up to $50,000 to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, an organization honoring slain FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller’s legacy by supporting the heroes who continue to risk life and limb in the line of duty. Over the past 20 years, Tunnel to Towers has delivered more than 1,000 mortgage-free homes to our nation’s heroes and committed over $500 million across all its programs. Attendees can donate to the organization when they register as well as online.

As always, PACK EXPO Las Vegas offers many programs and activities aimed at students that generate excitement about careers in packaging and processing. The energy of the new students each year makes these events fresh and different every edition, starting with the Future Innovators Robotics Showcase, sponsored by Bastian Solutions, which features local high school robotics teams, which have designed and built robots. And culminating on the last day of the show with The Amazing Packaging Race, sponsored by Emerson, which sees teams from colleges, trade schools, and universities across the U.S. race around the PACK EXPO Las Vegas show floor to complete challenges at the booths of participating exhibitors.

For complete information on PACK EXPO Las Vegas and to register, visit packexpolasvegas.com.



