Leverwood Knife Works, part of the EDGE Industrial Technologies group, will present the latest in the company’s line of top-notch, precision ground knives, including the launch of its new flow wrapper knives for packaging at the Medical Device & Manufacturing (MD&M) Show (Oct. 10-11; Minneapolis Convention Center).

MD&M is part of Advanced Manufacturing Minneapolis, which brings together other co-located shows such as Automation Technology Expo (ATX), Design & Manufacturing, MinnPack and Plastec.

Exhibiting at Booth 3838, Leverwood will launch its precision ground knives for flow wrap packaging applications. Leverwood is laser focused on high-quality blades that offer the cleanest, most precise cuts. No angel hair after the cut means less scrap and no quality concerns.

Leverwood will also showcase its high-quality machine knives for medical production and packaging. The company is well-versed in the medical industry and works with many kinds of medical equipment. Its product line is commonly found in PPE packaging operations, pill packaging operations, sterile packaging, and medical product production.

Medical packaging equipment requires blades that produce clean, precise cuts that work to keep packaged materials sealed, sterile, and up to medical-grade standards. Leverwood’s team of experts is exceptionally experienced in understanding the different needs for these packaging solutions.

Leverwood’s products offer up to 33% longer life, which means less downtime and more production. All products are made in the U.S. at the company’s facility in Red Lion, Pennsylvania.

“Be sure to come by Booth 3838 to learn more about our precision ground knives that are ideal for industries such as medical/pharmaceutical, packaging, converting, processing and print,” said Bob Woodbury, CEO of EDGE Industrial Technologies. “Our short lead times and excellent on-time delivery performance means you can get the knives you need when you need them.”