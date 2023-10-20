Cleancult is once again breaking through barriers in the charge toward mainstream adoption of sustainable cleaning by adding a new member to the cult of clean.

This month, they are launching dish soaps, all-purpose cleaners, and hand soaps in refillable aluminum bottles. These will be the first-ever filled and ready-to-use aluminum bottles in the dish soap and all-purpose cleaner categories in mass market retail. The refillable aluminum line pairs with Cleancult’s game-changing 100% recyclable paper-based refill cartons to remove 90% of plastic waste from cleaning rituals.

“We understand ease, convenience and access are key in converting more people to no-plastic fanatics,” noted Cleancult’s CEO and Co-Founder, Ryan Lupberger. “We are excited to expand our relationship with Walmart and now partner with Albertsons to bring plastic waste alternatives to their shoppers as part of their own healthy planet and people initiatives.”

Doubling down on “refill over landfill,” Cleancult is bringing their all-purpose cleaners and dish soaps in refillable aluminum bottles to select Walmart stores across the country where their patented paper-based refill cartons are sold. The new Walmart lineup is under $5.00 and includes a 16 fl. oz. Dish Soap and 16 fl. oz. All Purpose Cleaner in the brand's heavenly Lemon Verbena and Wild Lavender scents and are meant to be refilled and reused for eternity.

With the addition of the aluminum line, Cleancult is establishing a partnership with Albertsons Companies by bringing their ready-to-use 12 fl. oz. Hand Soaps and refill cartons in Lemon Verbena and Wild Lavender to approximately 2,000 stores nationwide. Not only do the eternal bottles look divine on any countertop, but they can be refilled, reused and reborn time and time again.

“At Albertsons, we’re continually looking for opportunities to expand our sustainable product selection and reduce unnecessary packaging, which is why we’re thrilled to introduce Cleancult’s refillable aluminum hand soaps to our customers,” said Suzanne Long, Chief Sustainability and Transformation Officer for Albertsons Companies. “Together, we can make a difference in the communities we serve and the planet we share.”

With less than 5% of the plastic made in the U.S. reaching recycling, it takes the joint efforts of Cleancult and sustainable retail stewards Walmart and Albertsons to democratize circularity. The two retail collaborations drive Cleancult’s vision to reduce plastic waste on-shelf while encouraging sustainable cleaning adoption without changing behavior or compromising on efficacy or price. With this new retail network – which takes the brand to 70,000 points of distribution – Cleancult is perfectly poised to lead the charge in sustainable home and personal care.

Cleancult’s eternal aluminum line is available in-store and online at Walmart and Albertsons and can also be found at www.Cleancult.com and www.Amazon.com.