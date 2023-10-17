UPM Specialty Papers, Lantmännen Unibake and Adara have co-created a new fiber-based packaging that replaces plastic bags as primary packaging for frozen baked goods.

To minimize the use of fossil-based materials, the companies joined forces to create a solution where the plastic bags were eliminated by using UPM Asendo™ barrier paper as an inner liner in the corrugated cardboard box; the barrier paper layer ensures food safety and freshness.

“The partnership with Lantmännen Unibake and Adara opened the opportunity to unite our expertise across the food packaging value network to create a renewable and recyclable packaging solution for frozen bread. Lantmännen Unibake and a third-party food industry development company conducted thorough testing and analysis on the impact of packaging materials on the taste of the frozen bread; as a result, UPM Asendo was chosen as the inner liner for the cardboard box. The food-safe UPM Asendo barrier paper layer has proven to offer the grease and moisture resistance needed while ensuring food safety,” says Kirsi Lahtela, Product Manager, UPM Specialty Papers.

Frozen baked goods require packaging that offers light grease and moisture resistance, while maintaining the freshness of the baked goods inside. Lantmännen Unibake, one of Europe’s largest bakery groups, specializing in frozen bakery products for retail and food service, is actively searching for more sustainable solutions for packaging and transporting frozen bakery products.

“We are eager to drive innovations in our industry and find more sustainable packaging solutions. This new packaging innovation for frozen bakery products could not have been created without UPM Specialty Papers and Adara; it is a great example of how we can reduce the use of plastic in food packaging by working together with industry partners,” says Riikka Salokannel, Packaging Development Manager, Lantmännen Unibake Finland.

Adara is a manufacturer of corrugated cardboard and corrugated packaging that considers sustainability a core value in all operations and everyday work, the other core values being quality, flexibility and efficiency.

"It has been great working in a project where the goal has been to co-create a more sustainable packaging solution for baked goods, taking the whole value chain into consideration. The learnings from this project can be applied to other product categories in the future,” highlights Mikko Järvinen, Manufacturing and Development Manager, Adara.

UPM Asendo™ is a recyclable as well as home and industrially compostable barrier paper with good grease and moisture resistance that is safe for direct contact with food. It is especially well suited for dry, chilled and frozen foods, bread bags, as well as non-food wrapping. Learn more about UPM Asendo.



