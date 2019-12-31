Stora Enso and CEPI Members Launch Alliance to Promote Fiber-Based Packaging

Stora Enso, along with other members of CEPI, the European association representing the forest fiber and paper industry, are joining forces with companies across the value chain to drive the recycling of fiber-based packaging and collaboration in circular design and materials to enable positive change in circular economy.

4evergreen aims to boost the contribution of fiber-based packaging in a circular and sustainable economy that minimizes climate and environmental impact. The goals are to increase awareness about innovation in fiber-based packaging materials and recycling, set guidelines for product design enabling circularity and secondary use of fibers, and support the development of optimized collection systems as well as critical recycling infrastructures and technologies adapted to fiber-based packaging.

The alliance brings together the whole value chain. In addition to Stora Enso, members in the alliance include Nestlé, Danone, Huhtamäki, SIG Combibloc, SEDA, Elopak, Tetra Pak, AR Packaging and MARS among others.