Aptar - Food Protection, part of AptarGroup, Inc. and a leader in active material science food safety solutions, has been granted the North American license to manufacture and distribute the Halopack Tray system, designed to enhance packaging sustainability for a wide variety of fresh, frozen, reheatable, grab-and-go and oven-able food applications.

Called Aptar Halopack, the patented solution is produced with recycled* cardboard and a minimal amount of easily removable film, allowing the package to be recycled in existing cardboard streams once the film is removed.**

Compared to conventional plastic-based trays, Halopack’s use of cardboard materials allows for up to a 90% reduction in plastic. More than one billion units have been sold in Europe by Halopack, the Netherlands-based company that invented the product.

Aptar Halopack’s sustainability and versatility stems from its simplicity. The paperboard-based tray systems are easy to recycle and fold flat to save recycling bin space for consumers. Custom printing directly on the paperboard, both inside and outside the package, reduces or eliminates the need for additional labels and minimizes manufacturing steps associated with label placement. Additionally, trays are engineered to fit in existing top seal and skin pack equipment with minimal tooling conversion required.

Aptar Halopack systems are suitable for both dry and high-moisture foods and are available in a wide range of configurations such as skin pack, clam shell, freezable, microwave and oven-able, and modified atmosphere packaging (MAP). This versatility makes the systems ideal for ready meals/grab-n-go foods, frozen and reheatable foods, fresh-cut produce, proteins, and even soups. The duo-tray configuration offers a powerful solution for foods like parfaits or salads that require a multi-compartment structure to maintain the integrity of the separate ingredients until consumption.

Aptar Halopack is currently being manufactured in North America at Aptar - Food Protection’s facility in Atlanta; the company has plans to expand production to other North American locations.

“Aptar Halopack is a unique-to-market combination of enhanced sustainability and product differentiation through extended shelf life and attractive product presentation,” said Neal Watson, VP and General Manager for Aptar - Food Protection. “We’re excited about the benefits Halopack brings in the areas of sustainability and reducing food waste. We have a unique product that provides the benefits of traditional packaging solutions with the added benefit of recyclability. We are proud to partner with Halopack to bring this solution to the North American market and are eager to explore the possibilities of expanding the tray’s applications beyond the food market.”

Aptar – Food Protection will showcase the Aptar Halopack Tray system at Seafood Expo North America in Boston, Massachusetts, on March 10-12. Visit booth #1270 to learn more.

* APTAR HALOPACK tray systems are constructed with FSC-certified cardboard.

** As evaluated for recyclability within the paper industry by PTS Fibre Solutions.



