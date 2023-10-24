Vegware, the global specialist in plant-based compostable foodservice packaging, is proud to announce the release of its second Impact Report, reaffirming its dedication to sustainable practices and environmental responsibility.

The report details Vegware’s commitment to driving access to composting infrastructure and how its waste consultancy has supported caterers to compost its used compostable containers, cutlery and cups.

Among the highlights, the report details:

During 2022, Vegware’s waste consultancy service helped 45 clients set up new composting schemes, from large catered offices and universities to independent cafes. These clients include the Royal Opera House and Fife College.

The Vegware Community Fund supported 180 different projects with monthly grants or product donations.

Vegware US Sales Director, Abigail Macleod, was named as Sublime magazine’s top five sustainability entrepreneurs.

"Vegware's second Impact Report represents a milestone in our ongoing journey towards a more sustainable future," said Helen Mathieson, Managing Director at Vegware. "We believe that transparency is essential in the pursuit of environmental responsibility, and this report demonstrates our progress and continued commitment to reducing our environmental impact."

Vegware encourages its customers, partners, and stakeholders to read the full report, which is available for download on the company's website.







