Packaging Strategies Multimedia Specialist Brett Parker sits down with Fernanda Biagini, Senior Brand Manager for Quilted Northern, to discuss "E-Commerce Changes in CPS Packaging" in a 2-Part Interview highlighting all the ways the digital world is altering the packaging landscape.

In Part 2 of this interview series, Biagini discusses the most significant leaps in packaging sustainability brought about by E-Commerce and her predictions for how the digital world will influence CPG packaging within a decade from now.

"One of the big things we're seeing is shipping direct to consumers, reducing the plastic, reducing packaging in general," Biagini notes. "Those are all things the entire industry and everyone is trying to do moving forward."

