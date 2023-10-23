Packaging Strategies Multimedia Specialist Brett Parker sits down with Fernanda Biagini, Senior Brand Manager for Quilted Northern, to discuss "E-Commerce Changes in CPG Packaging" in a 2-Part Interview highlighting all the ways the digital landscape is altering the packaging landscape.

In Part 1 of this interview series, Biagini discusses the most significant trends that have impacted CPG Packaging, outdated business practices that have been completely changed by modern E-Commerce, and the most surprising changes brought about in the supply chain.

"One of the biggest changes is Sustainability," Biagini notes, calling it “a trend that is impacting consumers across all the different categories – CPG or non-CPG."

As for outdated business practices that have been completely changed by modern E-Commerce, Biagini says, “Eliminating packaging waste – that’s one of the things that the E-Commerce industry has been trying to do more and more.”

Be sure to check back for Part 2 of this insightful interview in which we predict the future of E-Commerce in CPG Packaging.








