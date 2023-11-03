NJM, a ProMach product brand, has announced the appointment of Marshall Rutter to the position of Aseptic Applications Engineer. Rutter will be responsible for managing activities throughout North America that support the sales, planning, installation, startup and operation of NJM’s aseptic pharmaceutical packaging technologies including those from Dara Pharma and Steelco, along with integrated NJM systems.

“The aseptic market is growing rapidly. Demand is increasing for vaccines, inhalers and sprays, such as Naloxone for opioid overdoses and new nasal spray flu vaccines. There are many exciting startups entering this space, and NJM is a one-stop shop that fulfills virtually every aseptic packaging need through every phase, from R&D to scale up to high-volume commercial production,” said Mark Laroche, Vice President of Sales for NJM. “We first worked with Marshall years ago when he was employed at one of our customer’s facilities – his passion and knowledge really impressed us. Since then, he’s gained even more experience, which he’s now bringing to NJM to support our customers. We’re incredibly lucky to have him.”

Marshall has specialized in pharmaceutical processing and packaging automation for his entire career. Most recently, he was Senior Process Engineer for DPS Group Global. Prior to that, he was Process Engineer at Elanco (formerly Bayer Animal Health). Rutter holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from University of Kansas.

"NJM, Dara Pharma and Steelco systems can be customized for such a wide variety of applications including different drugs, packaging formats and line layouts. For example, nasal sprays are gaining popularity but require very specialized equipment to produce. Many machinery suppliers shy away from challenging projects like these, but NJM eagerly tackles them,” said Rutter. “When I worked alongside NJM several years ago, I experienced firsthand how driven they are to help their customers succeed. Since I’ve walked in the customer’s shoes myself, I really appreciate how NJM goes above and beyond to provide value at every step.”

To more about NJM, please visit www.NJMPackaging.com.