With the pharma and medical sector continuing to be a robust market for the packaging industry, forward-thinking solutions have come in a variety of areas throughout the packaging process, with the most notable innovations coming in two key components: labeling and blister packaging.
HERMA US Inc. Debuts Improved Labeling Machine at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
When it comes to labeling, HERMA US Inc. unveiled a new and improved machine at PACK EXPO Las Vegas designed for the streamlined labeling of vials and cylindrical containers.
Schreiner MediPharm Introduces Freeze-Light-Protect Label
For the actual labels themselves, Schreiner MediPharm recently showcased a new protective syringe label suitable for deep freeze applications with protective capabilities for sub-zero temperatures.
MHI Showcases Small-Batch Blister Machine at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
With blister packaging, Maruho Hatsujyo Innovations (MHI) introduced the Eagle-LP at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, a machine designed for small batch production and stability testing.
Solvay Introduces New PVDC Coating Solution for Pharmaceutical Blister Film
And finally, Solvay introduced a finishing touch for blister packages by developing a new polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC) coating solution with an ultra-high water vapor barrier that allows for a significant carbon footprint reduction.