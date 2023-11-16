With the pharma and medical sector continuing to be a robust market for the packaging industry, forward-thinking solutions have come in a variety of areas throughout the packaging process, with the most notable innovations coming in two key components: labeling and blister packaging.

Read more about these solutions in the pharma and medical sector below.

HERMA US Inc. Debuts Improved Labeling Machine at PACK EXPO Las Vegas

When it comes to labeling, HERMA US Inc. unveiled a new and improved machine at PACK EXPO Las Vegas designed for the streamlined labeling of vials and cylindrical containers.

Schreiner MediPharm Introduces Freeze-Light-Protect Label

For the actual labels themselves, Schreiner MediPharm recently showcased a new protective syringe label suitable for deep freeze applications with protective capabilities for sub-zero temperatures.

MHI Showcases Small-Batch Blister Machine at PACK EXPO Las Vegas

With blister packaging, Maruho Hatsujyo Innovations (MHI) introduced the Eagle-LP at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, a machine designed for small batch production and stability testing.

Solvay Introduces New PVDC Coating Solution for Pharmaceutical Blister Film