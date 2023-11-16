Today, companies across all packaging sectors are experiencing increased challenges within the workforce, such as labor shortages and turnover. To address these concerns, R.A Jones is launching Coesia OptiMate, its new human machine interface (HMI), across a majority of its machinery to provide operators and maintenance teams of any skill level with a standardized, modern and smart navigational system to optimize equipment performance and quality.

As part of the Coesia Digital suite, OptiMate offers a plethora of digital training resources and 3-D guided procedures showing operators how to perform activities such as format changes, quality checks, maintenance, cleaning, and troubleshooting. The platform also runs real-time machine condition monitoring – complete with exportable reports on production statistics and alarms – to provide clearer understanding of equipment condition.

When developing this platform, R.A Jones leveraged customer feedback and executed usability tests to ensure OptiMate’s interface design remained straightforward and accessible. By equipping operators with the digital assets highlighted above, companies can upskill its workforce, increase the pace of standard operations while also improving overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) and minimizing production loss.

OptiMate can help operators troubleshoot and resolve equipment issues faster than previous HMI protocols by up to 30%. Additionally, by streamlining machine processes across changing work shifts, customers can standardize business operability and create uniformity on the production line.

“When speaking with customers, we identified a common thread regarding the decreasing workforce pool and increased turnover,” said Paul Schuster, Product Manager at R.A Jones. “We designed Coesia OptiMate to be a user-friendly, intuitive HMI to support field operators during their day-to-day and enhance their experience while they interact with our machines, especially as we see newer personnel enter the industry.”

Starting first with cartoning machinery, R.A Jones plans to roll out Coesia OptiMate across its beverage, pouching, cup filling, and chub packaging portfolio to standardize its operating system. R.A Jones can also upgrade an older HMI on existing equipment to OptiMate so machine lines can have system consistency. The platform can also be purchased alongside other Coesia company machinery to create a fully integrated system.

R.A Jones’ support team will be available to help customers transition to Coesia OptiMate and provide training for machine operators when the service is rolled out. In the future, Coesia plans to offer remote assistance on the OptiMate platform, allowing greater digital support for operators on the production line. Click here to learn more about R.A Jones and its innovative suite of digital solutions.

About R.A Jones

