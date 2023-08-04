Of the many benefits of automation, perhaps the one that usually first jumps to mind is labor reduction. While that definitely is one benefit, Ranpak’s Bryan Boatner (Managing Director, Automation) recently made the case to Packaging Strategies that automation can contribute to sustainability in multiple ways.

Consider these examples:

The machines that Ranpak supplies can automatically reduce the size of packages and conserve materials, using less void fill – or in some cases totally removing the need for additional void fill or cushioning materials.

Ranpak’s systems use paper void fill when required, rather than plastic. Carboard packaging blanks are used as well, meaning that companies can embrace automation and remove single-use plastics from their secondary packaging at the same time.

By monitoring for out-of-spec packaging, boxes that do require manual intervention can be rerouted away from downstream systems, enhancing productivity.

Check out Packaging Strategies’ interview with Bryan Boatner to learn more about Ranpak’s integrated approach to helping its customers achieve their own sustainability goals. Click the outlined arrows below to read more.

PACKAGING STRATEGIES: How can automation solutions reduce the amount of materials needed for packaging, and what are the benefits of smaller, right-sized packages?

BRYAN BOATNER: Ranpak is committed to building technology that enables our company and our customers to protect the planet by minimizing the environmental footprint and material use of end-of-line packaging.

Our automation solutions reduce materials needed for packaging in several important ways:

By analyzing the SKUs being shipped at a site, Ranpak engineers can create optimized packaging configurations, reducing the number of box footprints needed to accommodate package volumes;

By combining these streamlined box footprints with automated height reduction, boxes can be right sized with the smallest amount of void possible;

The machines themselves can reduce the size of packages and conserve materials, using less void fill — or in some cases totally removing the need for additional void fill or cushioning materials. This void reduction saves on the need for additional void fill material and saves space on a pallet and in transit, helping further conserve materials and reduce packaging costs;

Using fewer materials and less space to ship the same amount of goods creates cost savings for our customers while simultaneously reducing the number of trucks/ships/planes required to ship the same number of products, which helps lower GHG emissions from transit.



Machines supplied by Ranpak can automatically reduce the size of packages and conserve materials, using less void fill.

PACKAGING STRATEGIES: For companies focused on sustainability, what tangible environmental benefits can automated end-of-line systems provide?

BRYAN BOATNER: Ranpak’s automation solutions are engineered to work with our sustainable paper packaging solutions.

Our systems use paper void fill when required, rather than plastic. Carboard packaging blanks are used as well, meaning that companies can embrace automation and remove single-use plastics from their secondary packaging at the same time.

Ultimately, automation uses fewer materials. Thanks to our upfront analysis of SKUs and recommendation of appropriate packaging sizes paired with automatic height reduction technology, the output from our solutions can be shipped with fewer trucks/ships/planes and lower carbon emissions.



PACKAGING STRATEGIES: How do Ranpak’s automation technologies improve overall efficiency (material and labor) in the warehouse?

BYAN BOATNER: Ranpak’s automation solutions reduce labor through the automation of some of the most repetitive tasks in the warehouse, such as box erection and height reduction, as well as void fill insertion. These systems help to optimize both warehouse footprints and to increase sustainability, thereby improving overall efficiency.

Because Ranpak calculates box profiles that can fit SKUs and then be adjusted for height, it allows pickers to pick directly into a box. This eliminates the tote-based picking systems that are otherwise common in warehouses, removing more manual touchpoints.

And by monitoring for out-of-spec packaging, boxes that do require manual intervention can be rerouted away from downstream systems, preserving productivity while turning unplanned work into planned work within a manual intervention lane.

Positive impacts of automation on labor management within the warehouse include:

Reducing turnover and allowing faster employee onboarding after turnover is experienced. Simple automation systems can minimize the time for training to a single ten-minute session;

Increasing throughput by eliminating the most repetitive and manually intense elements of the job;

Creating more ergonomically optimized working conditions with less stress on joints and fewer hazards within the warehouse.



PACKAGING STRATEGIES: What is the rationale for Ranpak focusing on an end-of-line strategy and what makes its approach unique in the marketplace?

BRYAN BOATNER: Simply put, the end-of-line is where bottlenecks tend to occur, especially if automation or other process improvements speed up picking. By allowing packages to be erected, filled, adjusted, and sealed through automation, the bottlenecks can be removed and picking can speed up without fear of out scaling these systems.

Automating the end-of-line packing process increases productivity and cuts costs, two objectives that are of critical importance to our customers and to the industry at large. For Ranpak, that process starts with eliminating or significantly reducing voids within packages. By reducing voids, less materials are needed to protect and secure products within a box. By preparing size-optimized packages, businesses can save on shipping costs. Optimized productivity and training can help manage labor costs, keeping a smooth and scalable level of production within the warehouse during peak seasons. Finally, Ranpak’s expertise in sustainable packaging means that our solutions work in tandem with our paper packaging solutions, helping to remove single-use plastic from the supply chain and provide end-customers with packaging that is made from sustainable materials and is easy to recycle at the curb.

We are continuously innovating our automation process to improve product protection and offer an outstanding unpacking experience to end-customers, for improved brand-loyalty.

PACKAGING STRATEGIES: How does Ranpak’s background in sustainable packaging translate into automation? In what ways are automation solutions designed to work with sustainable packaging materials?

BYAN BOATNER: We have designed our automation systems to work using sustainable paper packaging materials as opposed to single-use plastics. Our history in paper packaging goes back to our founding in 1972, and our converters and packaging products are highly innovative in the sustainable packaging space. Automation is a natural extension of our innovative focus, and by creating machines that use sustainable materials, we are improving on the overall efficiency of sustainable packaging in the warehouse. Automating a system that relies on environmentally harmful plastic only accelerates the sustainability issues that system creates. Ultimately, we believe that automation that works within a circular economy can be an equally powerful positive tool for improving environmental sustainability.



